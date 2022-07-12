Temperatures will be on a slow warming trend over the next several days with highs climbing to the lower and middle 90s.
WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will be quite pleasant with lows in the middle 60s and clear skies. Sunshine can be expected through the day with highs reaching the lower 90s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday temperatures will warm to the middle 90s under sunny skies and Friday will be very similar with a few additional clouds.
A new trend has emerged for the weekend, as a frontal boundary is expected to tap into some moisture bringing extra clouds cover and a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. A wash out isn’t expected at this point, but we could see a few showers and storms that bring, a little, much needed rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to spike once again next week with highs in the middle to upper 90s.
Beyond the next 8 days the overall pattern suggests that we will remain hot and fairly dry.