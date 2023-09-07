If you've been outside today, you have probably noticed the haze. The haze is smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. The smoke has made its way to Mid-Missouri once again, but is not having a large impact on air quality. Expect smoke to begin clearing this evening, but the real difference will be seen this weekend.
Temperature wise, throughout the rest of the evening, expect temps to remain in the 70s until sunset. Temps will start cooling quickly after sundown.
Overnight there will be an increase in cloud cover and some showers mainly to our southwest. That being said, some of those showers could try to make their way to Mid-MO, but there is very dry air overhead that will make showers struggle.
Temperature wise, Friday will be a very similar day to today. Morning temps will be in the upper 50s with highs in the lower 80s.
The weekend will be mild once again, but some slightly cooler air and rain chances return next week.