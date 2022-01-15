Snowfall with accumulations of 1-4" fell throughout much of central Missouri on Saturday morning, with areas in the northern and northeastern "arc" seeing higher accumulations as expected.
Clouds will decrease overnight, but this may allow for fog formation in a few locations in central Missouri.
The big story tonight will be the snow on the ground. Since it was a "wet" snow, holding lots of water, as temperatures plummet into the 10s tonight that wet snow will freeze over into hard ice. Expect icy surfaces Sunday where snow hasn't been cleared.
On Sunday afternoon, temperatures will warm to the lower and middle 30s with calm winds and partly cloudy skies.
Fog will once again be possible Sunday night into Monday, along with a few passing flurries on Sunday evening. Accumulation is not expected in central Missouri at this time, though a dusting is possible in eastern Missouri.
Monday will be seasonal with highs in the middle to upper 30s.
Tuesday will warm above average with highs near 50. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week.
A cold high pressure system is expected to surge cold air into central Missouri Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week with highs in the 10s and 20s and lows in the single digits.
The next chance for precipitation is not yet seen in the near future.