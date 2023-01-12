A wet, snowy morning and it will be a much cooler pattern for the next few days in Missouri, but don't worry as mild air will return this weekend.
We had thunderstorms in central Missouri before the snow begin to fall...If there is any question as to why the snow was suddenly so heavy, that may be the reason why!
"Thundersnow"
(5:15am) Thunderstorms to our southeast, rain and snow to our westThe weather always stays interesting in mid-Missourihttps://t.co/lLUZxgduCU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/YotyDPwKQ3— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) January 12, 2023
We have had major travel issues over south-central Missouri this morning due to the heavy bursts of snowfall...Unfortunately, the 38º road temps could not overcome this heavy "all-at-once" snowfall and created slushy, slick roads south of Columbia.
Snowfall totals definitely exceeded expectations and we have included what has already been reported in our latest snow potential map. Most received around 0.1" to 0.5" of snow, but those from the Lake of the Ozarks to Jefferson city received around 2-4" of snowfall.
This snow will continue to exit the region through 10-11am leaving skies mostly cloudy and cool.
Thursday will be about 25 degrees colder than yesterday with highs only in the middle 30s, wind chills will be in the 20s due to a gusty northerly breeze.
Get ready for a cold night where temps will drop in the lower 20s Friday morning with wind chills in the 10s. Friday will become sunnier, but staying cold with highs only in the middle 30s and another night in the lower 20s.
This weekend does look really great! Enjoy a sunny Saturday where temps reach the middle to upper 40s. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy and breezy, but even warmer with highs in the middle 50s/
We begin next week very mild, but rainy. Temps will be near 60 degrees on Monday before cooling in the lower 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We get even cooler after another mid-week rain chance that will push temps in the 40s for Thursday and Friday, cooling further in the 30s by next weekend.