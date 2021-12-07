Cold weather and a passing system could lead to a few snow flurries today before another major warm-up heads our way!
You will see lots of clouds this morning and afternoon and even a few snow flurries will be possible too. Nothing accumulative, or disruptive. There is just too much dry air in place this time.
Temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 30s this afternoon with wind chills again only reaching the upper 20s. BRRRR!
Into tonight will be clearing skies and another night of cold temperatures. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s. However, we will remain under a west to southwest wind that will begin warming Missouri back up!
Sunshine will be abundant Wednesday with highs nearing 50 degrees, jumping in the middle 60s by Thursday. Winds on Thursday will be gust out from the south at 15 to 25mph.
We will have a chance at tying and/or breaking a record high Friday when high temperatures once again reach the upper 60s, near 70 degrees. The record high for Columbia is 69 degrees set just one year ago in 2020.
A cold front will pass through the region Friday night and will lead to more normal temperatures for this weekend, but the system is not expected to materialize any precipitation until after Missouri (areas east of the Mississippi River).