TIM SCHMIDT Join Tim Schmidt weekday mornings on KOMU from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

Light snow showers passed over southern Missouri overnight, but battled dry air from the ground up to 7,000 feet and therefore accumulations were minimal. Looks like we all dodged a few inches of snow!

(5:20am) Travel looks fine in central Missouri this morning!Too much dry air for accumulations, still some snow flurries are possible until 8am #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qJYf9yytYj — Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) December 16, 2020

Now the focus is on sunshine later this afternoon and an early weekend storm system.

Wednesday's forecast

We start out with light snow flurries this morning until 8am. Wind chills will range from 18 to 23 degrees. By this afternoon, some sunshine will return as the storm system exits the Midwest.

Afternoon highs will only reach the middle 30s, but wind chills will be near 30 degrees. That is the warmest wind chill we will have had so far this week!

The Weekend outlook - Temp Trends

There will be a big warm-up coming Friday where temps should reach 50 degrees in most areas for the first time in nearly a week. this will be followed by a cold front Friday night and temps will be cooler over the weekend.

As of now, rain chances (rain because it would be too warm for snow) are very limited and will remain that way unless more moisture will be wrapped up in that system.