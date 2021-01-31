Happy Sunday! As expected, central Missouri saw rainfall totals between 0.75-1.5" yesterday. The higher amounts fell towards eastern Missouri. This put January 2021 well above-average for precipitation usually recorded in the first month of the year in Mid-MO.
SUNDAY'S PRECIPITATION CHANCES
We're not quite done with precipitation this weekend, however. Temperatures have dropped into the lower to middle 30s for today, so any precipitation we see would likely be sleet pellets or snowflakes. This looks most possible in the midday and afternoon hours, primarily east of HWY 63. Moisture is sticking around Mid-MO due to the low pressure system that brought us rain yesterday. It is slowly moving to the east, along the Ohio River, but we're still feeling effects today.
*Something interesting from yesterday's system: it provided tornado warnings over southwestern Missouri and close to a foot of snow near Chicago.
Since the ground is warm and wet from yesterday's rain, no impacts or accumulations are expected. If anything, maybe a dusting on elevated surfaces, but frozen precipitation will have a hard time sticking to anything today. By sunset, dry air will begin to overtake Mid-MO. Clouds will stick around until tomorrow afternoon.
WORK WEEK TEMPERATURE SWINGS
With the sun comes an early to mid-week warm-up. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Groundhog Day, and temperatures should soar into the lower 50s on Wednesday. Our next rain chance will fall on Thursday, but uncertainty lies within the timing and location of this system. We'll keep you updated.
If you're a not a fan of colder weather, I would suggest enjoying the mid-week while it's here. Cold, arctic air is expected to make a large dip south by next weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with an even cooler wind chill.
A LOOK AHEAD
There is a slight precipitation chance for next weekend, and temperatures would be cold enough for snow. We'll be monitoring the cooler weather pattern for Super Bowl weekend.