Another hot stretch of weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dangerous levels of heat and humidity.
Temperatures will once again reach the middle to upper 90s with heat indices in the 100s, on average near 105-106 during the afternoon both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reminder: Take steps to drink extra water and try to not be in direct sunlight for long periods of time, which breaks down the endurance of your body.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect until Wednesday evening due to the heavy humidity conditions combined with intense summer heat.
RAIN CHANCES
Storms are possible Wednesday night which will knock down not only temps, but the humidity too. These storms on Wednesday night could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Depending on how early in the evening these storms develop, we could also see small hail develop in the storms before evolving into ta line of southward-racing storms through the night, clearing by Thursday morning.
Temperatures will only reach 90 Thursday and Friday, which is much cooler than earlier in the week. Heat indices will be much lower as well.
By the weekend, it is warm and humid, again...However, there will be nearby frontal systems by Sunday which could provide more rain chances and therefore cooler temperatures. Saturday could have a heat index in the 100s.