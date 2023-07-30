Happy Sunday! A much welcomed change will be in Mid-Missouri starting today. Highs will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s and lower 90s across Central Missouri.
There will be a mixture of sunshine and cloud cover, along with very minimal rain chances. There is a slim possibility for a few passing showers, but many will not see any rain today.
Rain chances look to increase Monday morning. It will likely be a wet morning commute for some as rain chances move through Mid-MO. There will still be plenty of dry time and this will lead to an increase in humidity as well.
This pattern will continue through most of the week. Nearly every day this week has rain chances, but not all will see rain every day this week. Expect sticky conditions to continue.
The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday as highs reach the middle 90s with heat indices near triple digits.