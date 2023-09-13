Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off again with patchy fog and mostly clear skies. The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 70s during the afternoons with sunshine expected each day. 70s continue into the weekend as well.
Sunny, Below-Average Wednesday
For your Wednesday, temperatures will gradually warm into the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north and west around 5-10 mph.
Overnight tonight it will be chilly with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s, even some upper 40s to our north. I can’t rule out some patchy fog into Thursday morning.
Below-Average Temperatures into the Weekend
The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the middle 70s and a mix of sun and clouds each day. Our average highs typically sit in the low 80s this time of year. I think we climb back into the 80s by the middle of next week leading into the end of next week.
Fall officially begins next week, on Saturday, September 23 at 1:50 a.m.