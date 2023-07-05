Early morning showers are falling apart as they move closer to Mid-MO. Many will wake up to a mostly cloudy sky, but warm morning temps.
Temperatures this morning are ranging mainly in the middle to upper 80s and will continue to increase to the upper 80s throughout the day. It'll also likely be a humid day and heat indices could reach the lower to middle 90s.
Rain chances for the rest of the day look to be slim. There could still be a few isolated showers and storms throughout the day, but the greater chance is near St. Louis.
The First Alert Weather Team will be in a Storm Mode 1 (on the 0-5 scale) meaning issues are not likely, but we will continue to monitor storms that do develop.
The next several days will continue to be mostly dry until this weekend. Saturday looks to be the most likely day for rain with scattered showers and cool temps.