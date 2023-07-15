After a few rounds of thunderstorms, we finally had a quiet and sunny day here in mid Missouri. Temperatures got up to the low 90s today with plenty of sunshine making for a fantastic pool day. Tomorrow will start the same, but we could see some more rain fall from the sky!
TOMORROW:
We’re forecasting to start mostly sunny for the morning and afternoon. But by the PM hours, we could start to see some increased cloud development. This will ultimately lead to some more showers and possible thunderstorms towards the evening and overnight. We won’t be expecting these to be nearly as strong as the previous rounds of thunderstorms.
LOOKING AHEAD:
Once we start the week, we’ll start dry and in the lower 90s. But by Tuesday, thunderstorm chances are increasing for Tuesday afternoon. Towards the middle of the week, warmer temperatures return leaving us in the middle 90s. So if you were trying to plan another good pool day, Monday or Thursday are looking to be the best days for warm and sunny conditions!