Another round of warmer weather and breezy winds is on its way to close the week!
Temperatures only warmed to near 37 degrees yesterday, so Thursday and Friday will feel MUCH better when outside during the day.
Thursday will be fairly settled as high pressure is somewhat overhead during the morning. This means calmer winds and cold AM temps in the 10s and 20s. Any wind chill would make to feel-like 5 to 10 degrees.
High pressure is still somewhat overhead this morning and is keeping the wind settled for now...Breezy south winds by the afternoon. Morning temps are in the 10s and 20s.
Mostly sunny today and warmer thanks to a developing south wind eventually sustained up to 15 mph this afternoon. Daytime temps will rise in the upper 40s, dropping and holding in the upper 30s this evening.
Due to a strengthening south wind, air temps will actually rise overnight and we should be around 43-45 degrees by Friday morning. This wind will become breezy tomorrow with wind gusts up to 40mph.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday is now looking to be a cold day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There is a storm system forecast to pass over southern Missouri early Sunday morning, but as of now the latest trends show this system should stay south of the KOMU 8 viewing area (south of Lake of the Ozarks and Rolla) meaning Sunday should now be a partly cloudy and dry day.
There is also still a chance for rain on Monday of next week, but the latest trends on this system also shows more of a southern and eastward trend meaning it could dodge central Missouri altogether. Expect colder temps in the 30s/40s for much of next week.