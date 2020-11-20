I encourage you to get outside today as temperatures are in the middle 60s and winds are calm. Clouds are increasing through the day, but we all should stay dry until the sun sets.
The cold front we've been talking about all week is finally here, but it's going to take a little bit before we feel the effects of it. Enjoy the mild temperatures before a cool-down and rain take over tonight and through the weekend.Any rain today should stay south of I-70. pic.twitter.com/SlpAUvgvEb— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 20, 2020
Spot showers tonight
We've been talking about a cold front to approach us all week long. It is finally here, and we will feel the impacts of it all weekend long. After sunset, the cold front will stall to our south (near the Lake of the Ozarks) and allow spot showers to pop up south of I-70. I actually think most of us will stay dry overnight, especially Columbia and areas to the north. These spot showers will continue into tomorrow morning.
Widespread rain tomorrow
I want to make it clear--this weekend will NOT be a washout. I expect plenty of dry time, but a time period that I expect rain to fall all across Mid-MO is Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday. An impulse (shown as a low pressure system in the image below) will shoot up the cold front, allowing for widespread rain to fall AND for the cold front to finally push out of Missouri. Rain is expected to last into the early hours on Sunday.
As shown above, the bulk of this system will stay over southern Missouri, where areas near Springfield and Rolla could see 1.5-2" of rainfall when all is said and done. For Mid-MO, areas north of I-70 will probably only see up to 0.5", while southern areas could see totals anywhere between 0.5-1.5".
Like I said before, the best chance for rain will fall on Saturday evening and night. If you're heading out the door at any time on Saturday, still bring the umbrella along just in case, because there is still a chance for spot showers through the earlier hours. By midday Sunday, rain will no longer be a threat to Mid-MO.
A look ahead
We are currently watching another wave of moisture to impact us on Tuesday of the coming week, where we could see additional rainfall across the state. This is expected to last into Wednesday morning, but Thanksgiving looks dry with temperatures in the middle 50s. The confidence for more rain chances is increasing for the few days after Thanksgiving, but we will give more updates as we near that time.