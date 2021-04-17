It's the middle of April, but Saturday sure didn't feel like it. Our average high for the 17th of April is 67 degrees. We have struggled to break 55 all afternoon. And there's even cooler weather on the way.
If you're a fan of the chill, this is your kind of forecast. If not... just wait a couple weeks. We will warm up eventually! In today's Weather Story, we're tracking spotty weekend showers, a nice day on Monday, and the increasing potential for a few flakes on Tuesday.
Saturday Night & Sunday: Spot Showers
Spotty showers are possible Saturday evening. I'd put chances of rain this evening around mid-MO at 60%. Many of us will get a brief burst of rain; others will remain dry. If you're heading out, you'll want to take along the umbrella.
Showers will decrease in coverage later on in the evening, giving way to a mainly dry Saturday night. We could see a few breaks in the clouds, which would allow temperatures to fall to near 40.
Sunday will look similar to Saturday, though things will be a few degrees warmer. I think we will see the sun start to break through by midday to afternoon. However, any sunshine we get will help to "juice up" the atmosphere a bit. That will give us another shot at some isolated to scattered showers Sunday afternoon. One or two may even contain some rumbles.
These will be hit-or-miss, and I think a good chunk of us will stay dry. Highs should hit the lower 60s area-wide.
Monday: a Nice Day!
For fans of the outdoors, Monday is your day! Temperatures will get into the middle 60s as sunshine helps us to really warm up. If you have any outdoor plans over the next few days, Monday will be the best day to squeeze those in.
Tuesday: Rain and Snowflakes
To be honest, I figured that we were done with the snow several weeks ago. But Tuesday may throw us quite the curveball. Here's what we're monitoring right now:
- A cold front will drop temperatures Monday night into Tuesday
- Precipitation will follow this front
- Although most of it will be in the form of rain, we could see snow mix in
- Accumulations look very unlikely, especially on roads
Tuesday morning should start either dry or with light rain. You can see the main precipitation band off to our west at 7:00 AM.
As we go throughout the morning hours, that band will shift eastward. I still think that we will see mainly rain in mid-MO, but temperatures will be cold enough to allow some snow.
Confidence is high that we will see at least some flakes in mid-MO. Some computer models also indicate the potential for things to completely switch over to snow for a few hours Tuesday afternoon. This is much more questionable, as the system is going to have to work very hard to get temperatures cold enough to do that.
Thanks to the warm ground temperatures and the lack of significant cold air (that is, air at or below freezing), accumulations look extremely unlikely in mid-MO, even if we do see a period of all snow Tuesday.
Wednesday & Thursday: Frost Threats
Although the snow Tuesday might turn a few heads, more significant impacts from this cool snap will likely come Wednesday and Thursday mornings. As things clear out, temperatures Wednesday night may easily drop near or below freezing.
Similar conditions will likely come our way Thursday morning, though I think temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Those who have sensitive plants outdoors will want to make plans now to either bring these indoors or cover them.
Late Week: Rain Returns
Another system will head our way for Friday and next Saturday, bringing yet another rain chance to mid-MO. A warming trend is possible after this rain, with highs next Sunday in the middle to upper 60s.
Enjoy your weekend!