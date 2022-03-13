Although Spring is still a week away, spring-like weather will begin early for central Missouri with temperatures going above average and staying above average.
The warm-up "begins" today, but we really jump into the warmer temperatures with highs nearly 30 degrees warmer than yesterday. Sunshine will be in abundance today as well, making it a great day to get outdoors if you can.
A weak cold front will begin to move through on Monday, leading to an increase in cloud cover. A stray sprinkle is possible during the afternoon, but any rain chance should be very isolated and most will stay dry.
The "Cold Front" departs on Tuesday, but the temperatures do not drop. Highs remain in the 60s through the first half of the week.
A warm front on Wednesday will jump temperatures to their peak in the 70s, aided by sunshine. While St. Patrick's Day is looking quite warm as well with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
St. Patrick's Day will remain dry, but after midnight on Friday morning light rain will start to move into central Missouri. Rain will continue through Friday morning before moving out during the afternoon. Rain amounts look light at this time, and there is no threat of any wintry antics with this storm system.
Temperatures take a brief dip into the 50s for Friday, but they quickly rise back into the 60s in time for the weekend.