A warmer temperature pattern is expected for the next few days, right in time for Easter weekend. Much of our spring blooms are also reaching its peak over the next few days too.
A beautiful amount of color on trees and bushes should make for a very photogenic Easter weekend.
It is cold & frosty in eastern Missouri. Most are reporting temps around 25 degrees between Columbia and St Louis!South wind creating chilly AM conditions, warmer PM temps #mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/j4e33uGml2— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) April 2, 2021
Very cold this morning and frosty too! Residents in eastern Missouri are experiencing the coldest morning temps.
LONG-RANGE PATTERN
Temperatures will remain very warm into next week. The next chance for rain is around Wednesday. This will come with a slight cool-down for late next week, but not cold enough to prompt any frost or freeze warnings. Temps are expected to only fall to near normal which is around 60+ degrees for highs, 40s for lows.