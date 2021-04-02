weather

A warmer temperature pattern is expected for the next few days, right in time for Easter weekend. Much of our spring blooms are also reaching its peak over the next few days too.

A beautiful amount of color on trees and bushes should make for a very photogenic Easter weekend.

Very cold this morning and frosty too! Residents in eastern Missouri are experiencing the coldest morning temps. 

LONG-RANGE PATTERN 

temps pattern

Temperatures will remain very warm into next week. The next chance for rain is around Wednesday. This will come with a slight cool-down for late next week, but not cold enough to prompt any frost or freeze warnings. Temps are expected to only fall to near normal which is around 60+ degrees for highs, 40s for lows.

8 day
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED