After several days of gusty winds, cloudy conditions, even some wintry weather, spring looks to return to central Missouri beginning today. With spring-like warmth also some spring-like thunderstorms, and those will be in abundance for the first half of the week.
WARMTH RETURNS
Saturday will be the hinge day, the transition between seasons. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s this afternoon. Although on the cool side for April, it will feel warmer to us because we are not dealing with any wind today. Sunshine this afternoon will also make it feel pleasant outside.
Tomorrow the temperature soars 20 degrees into the upper 70s by the afternoon.
These warm temperatures come with a few caveats. The first is the return of gusty winds, this time out of the south (the warm weather direction) gusting up to 35mph. The second caveat is the cloud cover, which will increase through the afternoon.
THUNDERSTORM CHANCES
Beginning on Sunday night, the potential for thunderstorms will increase over the next several days. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in a Storm Mode 1 for Sunday night into Monday morning. This means that there likely will not be any issues, but pay attention particularly as these storms will move through while you are asleep.
Thunderstorms develop after sunset on Sunday and continues through the overnight hours. These storms will be isolated, not everybody will see them. If you do get a storm, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern, the tornado potential is very low. Storms should shift to the south by Monday morning.
Mid-MO stays dry through the day on Monday and into the day on Tuesday. The thunderstorm chances stay to the south and west of the region. Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday. These storms could also be strong to severe, although it is too early to pinpoint any specifics at this time. Stay alert with KOMU 8 as we approach the event.
INTO EASTER WEEKEND
Temperatures during the period of thunderstorms will be very warm, Tuesday could see temperatures in the 80s. The cold front will move through on Wednesday which will knock down our temperatures into the 50s and 60s, seasonal for mid-April.
Easter weekend looks mild and dry at this time.