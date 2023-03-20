Happy Monday and welcome to spring! Overall, this week will be very spring feeling including warmer temperatures and multiple chances for rain and thundershowers.
Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Throughout the course of the day, temperatures will warm to the lower 60s. Today will also be the dry day this week. A sunny sky is expected before multiple chances for rain this week.
The first chance for rain begins on Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be cooler with temps in the upper 40s as rain begins in the mid-morning. Rain will likely continue into the afternoon before becoming lighter in the evening.
Temperatures rebound on Wednesday and could be near 70 degrees! There are still chances for rain, but many will see plenty of dry time.
Widespread rain and some thunderstorms return on Thursday. Temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s throughout the weekend and the beginning of next week.