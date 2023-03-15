Warmer temperatures return today.
Morning temps will start in the middle 30s but will warm back into the lower 60s by this afternoon. Now that we have Daylight Saving Time in effect, our daily average high will come later in the afternoon, closer to the evening hours. This will leave us with a very pleasant evening with temps in the middle 50s.
There will also be an increase in cloud cover throughout the day leading to our next chance for rain tomorrow.
Rain is possible overnight, but is more likely to begin after mid-morning. There will be dry time throughout the day, but rain will likely become more widespread in the evening. As temperatures drop overnight, we could see a few snow flakes leaving a dusting possible by early Friday morning.
After this rain system passes, temperatures will be much cooler. St. Patrick's Day will have a high temperature in the upper 30s with a partly sunny sky. Saturday's high will only be in the middle 30s. A slight warming trend will increase temps by the beginning of next week.