We get to enjoy another BIG warm-up today and conditions will feel very spring-like. Nearly all snow will have melted away when the day is done. 

Morning temps are generally ranging in the middle to upper 30s, some in the 40s!

The last time temps were in the middle to upper 60s was in early December. 

COOLER AFTER TODAY - NEAR NORMAL

Unfortunately, cooler air does return starting Wednesday where temps will be back to near normal for this time of year. That would be a highs in the middle to upper 40s.

While there are slight chances for rain later this week, those chances are around 10% at best. We will have to wait until later this upcoming weekend for more substantial rain chances.

8 day
Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED