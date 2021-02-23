We get to enjoy another BIG warm-up today and conditions will feel very spring-like. Nearly all snow will have melted away when the day is done.
Morning temps are generally ranging in the middle to upper 30s, some in the 40s!
BIG warm-up coming today!Should like a spring day with highs in the middle 60s for Columbia and Jefferson City#mowx @KOMUnews https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU pic.twitter.com/vKWV4PAhUs— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 23, 2021
The last time temps were in the middle to upper 60s was in early December.
COOLER AFTER TODAY - NEAR NORMAL
Unfortunately, cooler air does return starting Wednesday where temps will be back to near normal for this time of year. That would be a highs in the middle to upper 40s.
While there are slight chances for rain later this week, those chances are around 10% at best. We will have to wait until later this upcoming weekend for more substantial rain chances.