Happy Tuesday! I encourage you to get out and enjoy today's weather if you can, because today will be the only fall-like day of the week. Above-average temperatures will dominate the rest of the week, and strong southerly winds will return, as well.
Enjoy the only fall-like day of this week! Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow and the 70s on Thursday and Friday.First Alert: A cold front looks to move across Mid-MO on Sunday, bringing rain and seasonal temperatures heading into next week. pic.twitter.com/VDwGbDCzAT— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) November 17, 2020
A weak cold front passed through Mid-MO last night, providing these seasonal conditions today. However, a warm front is scheduled to lift over the area late tonight, when winds will shift from the north to the south. Winds are expected to gust up to 30 MPH tomorrow and 40 MPH by Thursday as this system works hard to warm us near spring-like temperatures.
With temperatures soaring into the 70s this week, you may be wondering if any record highs will be broken. The forecast highs actually fall fairly short of the records reported at the Columbia Regional Airport in the last 130 years, as we do NOT expect temperatures to get close to to the 80s.
A stationary front wants to set up shop above Mid-MO this weekend, which could provide a few rain chances for us on Saturday and Sunday. Right now, the best chance for rain falls on Sunday, once the front finally pushes past us and ushers in cooler air behind it.
Temperatures for next week should begin fairly seasonal, but will likely warm a little bit as we near Thanksgiving.