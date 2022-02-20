Mid-Missouri experienced a lot of melting on Sunday with temperatures reaching the 60s in many locations. This spring feeling isn’t going to last much longer as we see an active pattern in the week ahead.
MONDAY’S MILD FORECAST
Monday will start with morning temperatures in the lower 40s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day with highs warming to near 70°.
Winds will be breezy through the day with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south.
TURBULENT TUESDAY
A cold front will arrive early Tuesday morning, bringing chances of rain showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain chances will come to an end around midday with skies remaining mostly cloudy into the afternoon with some clearing for the evening.
You might not need a jacket in the morning, but you’ll want one in the afternoon as we see colder air moving in through the day. Morning temperatures will be in the middle 50s and afternoon temperatures will be in the middle 30s.
Colder air will continue to filter in with lows falling to the middle 10s on Wednesday morning.
SNOW CHANCES
Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but cloud cover will be increasing quickly through the day with a chance of snow by the afternoon and evening hours. This first batch of snow will be a quick pass. Areas along and south of I-44, will need to watch for mixed precipitation.
A break in the precipitation is expected on Thursday morning before another batch of snowfall arrives. This is where the more substantial snow will fall, but once again we will be watching for mixed precipitation for areas near I-44.
This system is still several days away, so there are still some uncertain factors. The first of which is the storm track, a north or south shift will have implications to the forecast. Additionally, we’ll be watching that potential for mixed precipitation near I-44 and we’ll be watching for dry air to mix in with this system.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT WITH THIS SYSTEM?
At this point, there are a few differences with this system compared to the last two. The first factor is that cold air will already be in place. Additionally, the wind doesn’t look to be as strong when the snow is falling.
Any snow that falls with this system is expected to accumulate, and those accumulations are expected to be measurable.
LOOKING AHEAD
A below average and drier pattern is expected to kick into gear starting on Friday and continuing into the weekend.