In the wake of a very chilly weekend, mid-Missouri can look forward to a much warmer week ahead.
Temperatures will climb back into the middle to upper 50s tomorrow on Monday, back to seasonal norms for mid-to-late March. We could climb all the way to the upper 60s on Wednesday and Thursday (with the lower 70s not out of the question)!
However, with Spring officially beginning, we can expect some rainy days alongside the warmth.
Tuesday through Friday will provide us with ample chances of rain to varying degrees of intensity.
Tuesday and Wednesday should provide some light to moderate rain throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday into friday morning, however, could feature some heavier downpours, as well as a chance of thunderstorms. The chance of storms isn't too strong at the moment, but that could change as we progress ahead with the week.
Regardless of the type of rain we see, though, we can expect at least inch or so to fall over this three to four day period. Grounds will certainly be very wet for the duration of this event, and likely into next weekend as well.
Conditions should be much drier by Friday afternoon, with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s.