It was a windy and warm start to the week, but changes are coming in the form of a cold front!
Tree pollen is high! If you're suffering from allergies that is the likely culprit #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/PrcCeluAVT— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) March 29, 2021
Overnight temperatures will only fall into the upper 40s with clear skies and breezy conditions continuing with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing through the day ahead of a cold front. This could front will passing in the middle of the day, so our high temperature in the middle 60s will occur around midday.
The cold front will help spark a few showers Tuesday evening for areas east of Highway 54. More showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to develop as this front continues its push southeast, outside of the KOMU 8 viewing area.
Most of mid-Missouri will not see rain out of this, but we will all see a dive in temperatures for the middle of the week.
COOL DOWN
Wednesday morning will start with temperatures in the middle 30s and highs will only warm to the upper 40s. Winds are expected to be windy through the day meaning afternoon wind chills will struggle to reach the 40s.
A freeze is likely Thursday morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Skies will be sunny through the day though and temperatures will slowly return to near 50.
LOOKING AHEAD: EASTER WEEKEND
Friday will likely start with some frost and temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Highs will return to the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon.
Easter weekend will feature mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Warm and mild temperatures look to continue into early next week too.