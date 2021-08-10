The heat and humidity continues for the next several days. We also have a chance for thunderstorms too.
17 hours of a heat index 90 degrees or warmer yesterday...that's over 2/3rds of the entire day!More of the same today...🥵https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/V3otK0HnF3— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 10, 2021
That's right. 17 straight hours of a heat index above 90 degrees. Incredibly warm outdoors and it will lead to indoor temps quickly rising for those without means of air conditioning.
If outside, it would be a good idea to take a break to drink 8oz water or more for every 30min outdoors.
Heat advisories continue today through Thursday. For Kansas city and St Louis, the heat advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning.
Occasional storms will also be possible over the next few days which may lead to cooler, but very humid conditions. These storms may also produce gusty to damaging winds and large hail.
Much cooler conditions with slight, but noticeable humidity will set in beginning Friday. This should lead to a more comfortable weekend.