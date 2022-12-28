We all know the saying… “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri just wait a bit and it will change.” Comparing Thursday’s forecast to a week ago is quite the swing in the opposite direction as temperatures will be nearing record highs.
Last Thursday we had falling temperatures to a low temperature of -6° with wind chills around -30°.This Thursday we are on record watch and will be near the record high temperature. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/1L1fAQvFsT— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) December 28, 2022
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Cloud cover will be increasing through the overnight hours on Thursday morning. This cloud cover will act like a blanket and keep temperatures from falling off with lows in the upper 40s, and temperatures in the lower 50s by sunrise.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with highs warming to the middle to upper 60s. Expect windy conditions as well with winds gusting up to 40 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD
A cold front will arrive on Thursday night, but the moisture associated with this front is expected to stay to the south of I-44.
Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, in the lower 40s, but are expected to rebound through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday.
The most likely rain chance is next Monday before another push of slightly cooler, but above average air returns.