Webstory Image.png

We all know the saying… “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri just wait a bit and it will change.” Comparing Thursday’s forecast to a week ago is quite the swing in the opposite direction as temperatures will be nearing record highs.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Cloud cover will be increasing through the overnight hours on Thursday morning. This cloud cover will act like a blanket and keep temperatures from falling off with lows in the upper 40s, and temperatures in the lower 50s by sunrise.

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day with highs warming to the middle to upper 60s. Expect windy conditions as well with winds gusting up to 40 mph.

GFS ADI W Gust.png

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front will arrive on Thursday night, but the moisture associated with this front is expected to stay to the south of I-44.

Matt GRAF Extended ADI P.png

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday, in the lower 40s, but are expected to rebound through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

The most likely rain chance is next Monday before another push of slightly cooler, but above average air returns.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

