A slight and short cool down is in view as we get to the weekend, but before it arrives the warm and steady temperatures will continue through Friday.
THURSDAY’S FORECAST
Morning temperatures will start in the lower 50s with highs warming to the low 80s in the afternoon under a sunny sky.
INTO THE WEEKEND
Friday will feature highs in the lower 80s with increasing clouds ahead of our next system, which is set to arrive on Saturday. Saturday will feature passing showers and a few thunderstorms through the day with highs in the lower 70s.
Then the cooler air will come rushing in, which will drop temperatures to highs in the 60s on Sunday. This cool down will be short lived as temperatures will warm back to the 70s early next week.