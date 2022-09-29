INTO THE WEEKEND
Temperatures will start on a chilly note for Saturday with morning temperatures in the middle 40s, but we will quickly warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
The weekend ahead will be a touch warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. That trend is expected to continue into next week. A cold front is looking increasingly possible at the end of next week, bringing a slight drop in temperatures that are closer to average for this time of the year.
TRACKING IAN
Now that Ian is over warm ocean water it has its fuel source back. That has allowed it to strengthen back to a category one hurricane. Ian is expected to make another landfall tomorrow in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/77XlvwQvdc— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) September 29, 2022