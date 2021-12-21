Another beautiful stretch of weather continues with somewhat seasonal-ish weather. Plenty of sunshine is expected over the coming days and eventually so is a warm-up!
Patchy frost has formed again this morning so there will be a few extra minutes needed to get out the door. Temps will be in the 10s and 20s and with a developing wind highs will reach near 50 degrees today.
Just watch for a wind chill that could be felt at times. We will do the SAME weather over again for the 4th day in a row Wednesday.
Heading into the later part of the week will be breezy conditions as a surge of warm air runs in out from the south for Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts will range from 30-40mph at times later this week.
Temps will be near 60 degrees Thursday and nearing 70 by Christmas Eve. The record high for Friday, December 24th is 69 degrees. What do you know, another near-record high...(sigh).
A chilly Christmas morning can be expected with afternoon temps reaching the middle 50s Saturday. The average high on Christmas Day is 41 degrees, so obviously this will be a more mild and snow-free Christmas for Missouri.