We hope you were able to enjoy sunshine yesterday, because clouds are already back in central Missouri ahead of the next storm system moving into the Central Plains.
Cloud cover increased overnight. This cloud cover actually helped keep temperatures warmer in the middle to upper 30s, which is about 10-15° above average for this time of the year.
Wednesday will feature winds out of the southeast at 10-15MPH, providing a slight breeze and allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 40s. There will be a few area that reach 50 degrees today.
By the afternoon there will be a slight chance of rain for areas west of Highway 5, including Sedalia, Marshall and Brunswick.
This will eventually shift to a few to the southwest overnight and as temperatures drop we expect that rain to mix with some sleet and snow. Accumulations look to be very minor, with only a dusting expected for most of the region.
This system is not expected to cause significant issues, but we could see some slushy roads for areas near Eldon and Osage Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks to Vienna. As always, it is a good idea to use caution on bridges and overpasses when wintry precipitation has fallen but we expect few to no issues on the roads.
LOOKING AHEAD
Thursday will be another cloudy day with a few lingering showers possible in the morning with highs in the upper 30s for the afternoon. Friday will be cooler, in the middle 30s, with cloudy skies continuing across central Missouri.
Heading into the weekend some breaks in the cloud cover will be possible, but sunshine should stay very limited with highs in the middle 30s which is near average for this time of the year.
The trend of seasonal temperatures looks to continue into the next week too with highs in the middle to upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.