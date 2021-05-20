We could use a few days of rain-free weather to let things dry out in Missouri. After rainy days since Sunday, the pattern is to slowly introduce more sunshine to central Missouri and warmer temperatures.
There will still be rain chances today. unfortunately, rain is not out of the area just yet. Scattered showers are possible again this morning and for Thursday afternoon. the afternoon rain and isolated storms will be more focused over western Missouri. Those storms in western Missouri could be strong, but are expected to stay west of the KOMU 8 Viewing Area today.
Temperatures will reach the lower 80s this afternoon and will begin a stretch of days where highs are expected in the lower to middle 80s through this upcoming weekend and next week! There will be some humidity too.
This is thanks to a developing ridge in the jet stream that will move west, centering over Memphis, Tennessee this weekend. The influence from this high pressure ridge should leave conditions sunnier, drier and warmer.
NEXT WEEK'S PATTERN - STORMY AGAIN
Yes. More storms. The pattern turns unsettled again around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week where we can expect more rain. There will be another chance for showers and storms around Friday of next weekend. These chances for rain will also lead to cooler temperatures where highs can be expected in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Longer-range computer forecast models show this next Friday system 'might' help clear out rain chances for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, just 8+ days away. The climatological average chance of rain over Memorial Weekend is around 30%.