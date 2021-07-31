After the big heat central Missouri has experienced to end July, August will usher in cooler, drier, and less humid conditions. However, they will come with a few thunderstorms.
THE COLD FRONT PASSAGE: SATURDAY
As the cold front continues to the south, there will be a chance for thunderstorms by this evening. Who will see these thunderstorms will be dependent on the position of the front when storms fire. Right now the best chances of thunderstorms look to be south of Interstate 70, particularly south of Highway 50. The severe threat will be low with these too, but one or two storms might produce some hail/gusty winds. The storms will move out by 11pm.
As for temperatures, the front will greatly cool areas to its north. High temperatures in the lower 80s with heat index values between 85-90. South of the front will see one more day of big heat, mainly around the Lake of the Ozarks, where high temperatures will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100-105. Camden County is still under a Heat Advisory until 9pm tonight.
AFTER THE COLD FRONT: THE WEEK AHEAD
The cold front should be through the area by Sunday morning, during the afternoon on Sunday a second front will push through reinforcing the cooler air but more notably much less humid. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to get above 80 with very low humidity. This theme will continue through the week as we slowly warm up to near average by next weekend.