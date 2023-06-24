Webstory Image.png

Heat has been the big story of Saturday, but through the evening we will see chances of showers and thunderstorms. 

POPs Today.png

OVERNIGHT STORMS 

Follow the latest updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team below. 

Storm Mode Index Severe.png

SUNDAY'S FORECAST 

Sunday is where we get to experience the cooler temperatures from Saturday’s cold front with highs only slightly cooler, near 90°. The feel like temperature will drop though, as our humidity decreases when we push the moisture further east. 

Temp Fcst Tomorrow.png

LOOKING AHEAD

We actually manage to keep our temperatures in the upper 80s for a little bit, until around Wednesday where we break into the 90s again. Humidity will remain fairly low during this time, but will increase once again on Wednesday. 

Humidity Trend.png

Thursday may be our warmest day this year, reaching into the upper 90s, possibly close to 100. Rain chances will be limited even as a more active pattern begins with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

8 Day PM.png

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.