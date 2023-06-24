Heat has been the big story of Saturday, but through the evening we will see chances of showers and thunderstorms.
OVERNIGHT STORMS
Follow the latest updates from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team below.
SUNDAY'S FORECAST
Sunday is where we get to experience the cooler temperatures from Saturday’s cold front with highs only slightly cooler, near 90°. The feel like temperature will drop though, as our humidity decreases when we push the moisture further east.
LOOKING AHEAD
We actually manage to keep our temperatures in the upper 80s for a little bit, until around Wednesday where we break into the 90s again. Humidity will remain fairly low during this time, but will increase once again on Wednesday.
Thursday may be our warmest day this year, reaching into the upper 90s, possibly close to 100. Rain chances will be limited even as a more active pattern begins with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.