Tonight we'll only cool down near 70 degrees, making for a warm start to the weekend.
The Weekend
Saturday starts of mostly sunny as we'll quickly warm into the middle 90s by the afternoon, but increasing cloud cover will give way to thunderstorm potential.
We are in a Storm Mode 1 for Saturday, as two rounds of possible thunderstorm development are expected. One round in the afternoon and the other in the overnight hours. Overall, there likely won't be any issues, but you'll still want to pay attention. Make sure to keep checking in with us throughout the day tomorrow.
As Sunday approaches, rain chances start to lessen. A cold front is expected to move through Saturday night, which brings a brief break from humidity and highs in the middle 90s.
Next Week
High wind gusts associated with the passage of the front this weekend will cause a breezy start to the week ahead. Temperatures push back into the low 90s as we inch towards Tuesday, with more rain chances popping up late week.