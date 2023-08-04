We're in a Storm Mode 2 for Friday evening, which means there could be some issues and you'll want to stay updated. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to make their way through mid-Missouri this evening, with the potential to produce large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding.
This is definitely a night to stay weather aware and to make sure you have a way to receive warnings.
Thunderstorm potential is not limited to this evening, as storm chances continue for the weekend ahead. Temperature-wise, we'll stay in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday with plenty of humidity.
As we begin next week, we enter a drier pattern with cooler temperatures. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s next week and minimal rain chances. Definitely a change from this past week!