As many of us has been asking for the past week, when will the heat end? Well, the light is at the end of the tunnel! Just have to get through a few more days.
THE HEAT CONTINUES
The heat will continue for the weekend with high temperatures both days in the middle 90s. With the humidity, a chance the heat index could reach 100 is certainly possible, particularly over eastern Missouri.
STORM CHANCES
This weekend will also introduce some chances for thunderstorms. Early this morning storms were scraping our area from Macon/Monroe City/Vandalia while the rest of us remains dry. These thunderstorms will produce an outflow boundary which will drift southward to near the Interstate 70 corridor this afternoon. This boundary will provide the focus for possible renewed storm development this afternoon. These storms look to be isolated in nature, with most of us dodging them completely. If you do get under one of these storms, they could be strong. Keep an eye on the sky if you have afternoon plans today!
Storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front works its way into the area. While dependent on the timing of the front, a few of these storms could also be strong to severe, something to keep an eye on.
A SEASONAL WEEK
Unlike our other "cold fronts" this week where it drops the humidity for a day, this cold front has some power to it. Temperatures on Monday will go from 15 degrees above average to BELOW AVERAGE by the afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 70s! This cooler trend continues through the week, gradually warming back to around 90 by Thursday. More storm chances possible into the weekend, much more typical for late June.