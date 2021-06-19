As many of us has been asking for the past week, when will the heat end? Well, the light is at the end of the tunnel! Just have to get through a few more days.
STORM CHANCES
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10PM for our eastern counties. Storms across eastern Missouri will have the potential to be strong/severe with hail/wind as the primary threats. Most of Mid-Mo will not see storms tonight. Higher chances tomorrow #MidMoWx #MoWx pic.twitter.com/SDwMwHBpy6— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) June 19, 2021
This weekend will also introduce some chances for thunderstorms. Morning storms left behind an outflow boundary and that is helping to spark additional thunderstorms for the evening. We'll be at 2 for our Storm Mode Index, meaning there could be some issues. This is due to the risk of Flash Flooding as storms back build for areas along and north of I-70.
Storm chances increase Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front works its way into the area. While dependent on the timing of the front, a few of these storms could also be strong to severe.
The KOMU 8 First Alert Storm Mode Index will be at a 2 for Sunday evening, meaning that there could be issues and you'll want to stay updated.
The main threats for this line of storms will be large hail and strong wind gusts. This is nothing to worry about, but stay tuned for the latest forecast.
THE HEAT CONTINUES
The heat will continue into Sunday with high temperatures tomorrow in the middle 90s. With the humidity, a chance the heat index could reach 100 is certainly possible.
A SEASONAL WEEK
Unlike our other "cold fronts" this week where it drops the humidity for a day, this cold front has some power to it. Temperatures on Monday will go from 15 degrees above average to BELOW AVERAGE by the afternoon with high temperatures only in the upper 70s!
This cooler trend continues through the week, gradually warming back to around 90 by Thursday. More storm chances possible into the weekend, much more typical for late June.