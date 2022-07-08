Morning storms will bring much-needed rain for parts of central Missouri, followed by another warm and humid day. This weekend's weather will be MUCH nicer and next week will mostly be too! Read below to find out more.
Only an isolated thundershower is possible later this afternoon as skies continue to clear up after overnight rain. Some of these overnight storms caused tree and powerline damage. If you have any photos of storm damage from last night, please share!
The humidity doesn't just go away just like that...It will be a very muggy Friday with potentially high heat indices which has prompted the National Weather Service to continue Heat Advisories for southern Missouri until this evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will range from 95 in Columbia, to 105 near Lake of the Ozarks.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
The weekend is looking great! Winds will continue to flow out from the northeast on Saturday leading to lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows Saturday night will be in the middle 60s.
Sunday will be warmer, but the humidity stays low with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
INTO NEXT WEEK
Next week will start out very warm, especially on Monday with temperatures in the middle 90s Monday. Another cold front will pass through the region Tuesday leading to a slight rain chance and temps generally in the upper 80s for the remainder of next week.