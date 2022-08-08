Storms are in the forecast through Tuesday afternoon, all part of a very slow moving colt front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region.
We are starting out very warm in the state this morning, only cooling into the upper 70s...Some only cooled to 80 degrees, setting more Highest minimum temperature records which has been a common theme this summer. It hasn't been the daytime highs that have made this summer so hot, it's the morning temps remaining SO warm.
Still very warm and humid Monday in Missouri with feels-like temps near 100 degrees!The STL area is still under a heat advisory today, tooThat cold front on the map will cool things for Tuesday https://t.co/lLUZxguxEU #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/APtnxt7wyg— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) August 8, 2022
Rain will be spotty and isolated at best during the day, but will pick up in coverage, especially over southeastern Missouri later this evening. There may be areas in northern and northwestern Missouri that stay dry altogether. This includes Columbia.
Rain will begin to clear up into Tuesday morning over southeastern Missouri, leading to partly cloudy skies, eventually becoming mostly sunny. The rest of the week will be dry and sunny.
Rain amounts may become very high for locations in Gasconade, Marries and Osage counties overnight tonight through Tuesday morning, ranging from 1.00" to 4.00" which could lead to flash flooding concerns Tuesday morning. Notice - other locations like Columbia and parts of northern Missouri stay drier...A sign the upcoming rain chance swill be spotty and isolated at best (not well organized).
Temperatures will finally become much cooler with lower humidity. While daytime temperatures reach the lower 90s again Monday, Tuesday will be much cooler with highs in the middle 80s.
Heat indices will also not be much of a factor for the remainder of the week. Monday will feel like 100 in some areas, but Tuesday will only feel like we are in the 80s, a near 15 degree cooler trend for feels-like temps.
This weekend begins the first wave of students moving in to Columbia and other Mid-Missouri colleges and universities. So far, the weather looks cooperative and warm with highs near 90 degrees. Rain may be possible again later this coming weekend ad early next week.