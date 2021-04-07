Most of central Missouri saw two rounds of heavy thunderstorms on Wednesday. This resulted in 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall accumulation for much of the area.
After showers push out early in the evening, the remainder of the night will be mainly dry.
MORE RAIN ON THURSDAY
Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle 50s and passing showers with winds remaining breezy. Thunderstorms are not expected on Thursday, just rain.
The best timing for these scattered showers is between 8am and 10pm, and mainly north of HWY 50.
Another 0.25 to 0.50" of rainfall is expected.
BACK ON THE ROLLER COASTER
We will warm up for Friday and will have highs near 70° once again with mostly sunny skies.
Another cold front will bring rain on Saturday. Saturday will be cooler as a result with temperatures holding in the 50s throughout the day.
Highs will jump again Sunday as we warm back to the lower 70s with abundant sunshine.
LOOKING AHEAD
Another cold front is looking likely early next week and temperatures will be a little more steady following it, but those temperatures do look to be below average.
Highs are looking to be in the 50s much of next week with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.