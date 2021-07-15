Storms are back in the area today and by this evening we could have a few stronger wind storms possible.
Waking up with rain over northern Missouri/southern Iowa. Mainly focused on storms and the area of low pressure in Kansas which is where our storms come from later today.
Most of this morning's rain will stay north of I-70 near the Missouri and Iowa border. Meanwhile, sunshine and a gusty southwest breeze will gust around 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures today will reach the upper 80s in central Missouri. Those in southern Missouri will reach the 90s.
The Storm Mode Index is at a 2 on a zero to five scale as we do think storm could be strong, potentially severe leading to issues to property. Main hazards within today's storms will be damaging winds of 40-60mph. Hail and possibly a spin-up tornado have lower probabilities unless the atmosphere shows signs of more wind shear.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Overnight storms will continue into Friday morning and afternoon.
By Saturday, rain will be spotty and isolated, suggesting there will be some dry-time. Sunday will be similar with slightly lower rain chances. Overall, weekend temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 80s and reduced humidity on Sunday and Monday.