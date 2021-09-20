Conditions were, once again, warm this past weekend and Monday will be no different. A big cold front is on the way and will send more fall-like weather to Missouri.
The cold front is still in central Kansas as of Monday morning and will take until late evening to reach central Missouri. Showers and thunderstorms will again become possible after 6pm. A few of these storms may become strong with 40-60mph winds possible.
HERE COMES FALL WEATHER
Starting Tuesday morning will be a northerly breeze that ushers in a new, cooler air mass over Missouri. The overall temperature change will be around 15-25 degrees cooler than this past weekend.
Highs over the next several afternoons will only reach the lower to middle 70s. Morning temps will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The first day of autumn is Wednesday at 2:22pm CDT.