Thunderstorms are possible Sunday and they could be strong to severe. Read more for details and timing. There will also be a total lunar eclipse visible tonight!
Starting with the storms...A round of showers and thunderstorms will be approaching us this morning out from the west. This is in associations with a passing cold front.
Our storm mode index is at a 2 on a zero to five scale today for this expected round of storms.
Damaging winds of around 50-65 mph and large hail, up to 2.00" in diameter are possible this morning and this afternoon, especially along and south of I-70.
The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather for the Lake of the Ozarks and for areas further south into southern Missouri. These storms should exit our viewing area before 5pm.
The skies will be clearing up this evening and should lead to a pleasant night with great viewing conditions for a total lunar eclipse late this evening. The viewing in totality will begin from around 10:30pm until midnight. this is when the moon will appear red and possibly go faint for a few minutes.
Into next week and the weather will be settled for Monday, which also appears to be the best day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. More rain is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.