Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off dry this morning but you will need the rain gear out the door with rain chances moving in later this morning. Stay weather aware throughout the day today with the chance of strong to severe storms.
Strong Storms Possible in Missouri
The first round of storms will move in after 8 a.m. and pose a threat for severe weather. Heavy rainfall and damaging wind gusts are possible this morning. Stay weather aware out the door.
The second round of storms will come in this evening. The threats for this round are still uncertain because, depending on how worked over the atmosphere is, will play a role in how severe these evenings storm get. If these storms pop this evening, all threats of severe weather will be possible, especially along and south of I-70.
We are in a Storm Mode Index of a TWO due to the threats of heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and damaging winds.
Columbia 8-Day Forecast
The rest of the week will be warm and humid with sunshine return on Thursday and stick around into the weekend.