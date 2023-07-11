It was another sunny and hot day across Mid Missouri with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. As we continue into the rest of the workweek, temperatures remain in the 90s with humidity returning as well as storm chances.
Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Storm chances Wednesday
Let’s talk storm chances for Wednesday. There is still a lot uncertainty with timing and severity. Storms will fire up over parts of Iowa early Wednesday. Depending on how far south those storms move and how severe those are will depend on IF we can get storms to fire up again later in the day Wednesday evening. IF we get sunshine during the afternoon, that will build our instability, or fuel for strong to severe storms. Those storms would fire up late in the evening and into the overnight hours.
With that all in mind, our Storm Mode Index is at a TWO for Wednesday. This means you should stay weather aware throughout the day as some storms could become strong and there could be issues.
The main threats for any strong to severe storms would be damaging wind and large hail. The tornado threat and flash flooding threat are low, but not zero. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated
Humidity returning Wednesday
Now let’s talk about the heat. Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures climbing into to around 100°. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can.
Thursday will feature temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values again around 100°.
More comfortable weekend ahead
Friday into the weekend temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine, great for weekend plans, not great for our drought conditions.