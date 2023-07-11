Weather storm July 11, 2023
Beth Finello, KOMU 8 Meteorologist

It was another sunny and hot day across Mid Missouri with temperatures climbing into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. As we continue into the rest of the workweek, temperatures remain in the 90s with humidity returning as well as storm chances. 

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

PM Tonight.png

Storm chances Wednesday

Let’s talk storm chances for Wednesday. There is still a lot uncertainty with timing and severity. Storms will fire up over parts of Iowa early Wednesday. Depending on how far south those storms move and how severe those are will depend on IF we can get storms to fire up again later in the day Wednesday evening. IF we get sunshine during the afternoon, that will build our instability, or fuel for strong to severe storms. Those storms would fire up late in the evening and into the overnight hours. 

futurecast1.png
futurecast2.png

With that all in mind, our Storm Mode Index is at a TWO for Wednesday. This means you should stay weather aware throughout the day as some storms could become strong and there could be issues.  

Storm Mode Index Explainer.png

The main threats for any strong to severe storms would be damaging wind and large hail. The tornado threat and flash flooding threat are low, but not zero. The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated 

Storm Mode Index Severe.png

Humidity returning Wednesday

Now let’s talk about the heat. Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures climbing into to around 100°. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks inside if you can.  

feels1.png

Thursday will feature temperatures in the middle 90s with heat index values again around 100°.  

More comfortable weekend ahead

Friday into the weekend temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine, great for weekend plans, not great for our drought conditions. 

8 Day PM.png

 

