Thursday & Thursday Night: Our Storm Mode Index is at a 2 for this afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and localized flooding will be the primary concerns with these storms.
Showers and thunderstorms are slowly pushing to the southeast and will continue to move through the area this evening. Isolated storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts near 60 mph and quarter size hail.
Another concern will be localized flooding as storms slowly move to the east. Storms producing heavy rain over the same areas for an extended period could lead to this threat. Most will not see flooding.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Friday will feature passing showers, mainly in the morning, with temperatures starting in the lower 70s. We will be significantly cooler in the afternoon with highs only reaching the middle 80s.
A cold front is sinking to the south and this will lead to cooler, seasonal temperatures starting Friday and continuing through the weekend into next week.
LOOKING AHEAD
Rain chances are looking fairly low over the weekend into early next week with temperatures slightly below average for this time of the year with highs in the 80s.
Rain chances will slowly return as we head towards the end of the week.