Lots to talk about over the next eight days weather-wise in central Missouri. Strong storms, dangerous heat, and smoky skies. All that, and more below.
SATURDAY
We began our warm-up yesterday by hitting a high of 88 degrees, but the lower humidity make it feel a little more comfortable yesterday. Saturday, however, will see those humidity values rise along with the temperatures. A high of 92 degrees combined with higher humidity will make it feel like 96-98 degrees in the afternoon. At the very least, it should remain mostly sunny and dry during the day.
Smoke from the western wildfires will continue to linger in the Midwest, a lot of this is in the mid/upper-levels of the atmosphere so air quality issues will be minimal. It will help keep our temperatures from really soaring today.
STORM CHANCES
A storm system will begin to push into our region on Sunday giving us our next chance for thunderstorms. A dying storm complex will try to push into western Missouri in the early morning hours, but should dry up before it reaches central Missouri. The crucial point is how long the cloud cover from that complex lingers around our area, if these clouds stick around through the day we will see our storm chances wane some, if they dissipate earlier storm chances increase. Thus, most of Sunday will be dry.
By Sunday evening, thunderstorms should develop over northern/western Missouri and push into our region by late evening into the overnight. The timing on these varies some, expect these storms anytime between 6pm and 2am across central Missouri.
Ingredients are somewhat in place for a few isolated severe storms during the evening hours as well. Main potential will be strong winds up to 50-60mph with a few of these storms. Small hail is possible out of a few of the stronger storms but this threat looks very low. There is a potential for a brief spin-up tornado early on as the storms develop, mainly north and west of central Missouri. Most storms should produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, dangerous in of itself. We are in a Storm Mode 1 for these threats tomorrow, so stay tuned to KOMU for the latest developments.
Into next week, the storm system will be just close enough to see some very isolated storm chances each day into next week. These chances look few and far between, so most of us will remain dry. a more concentrated storm chance comes in Wednesday, but these should also remain isolated.
DANGEROUS HEAT
After Sunday's storm chances, attention turns to the dangerous heat making a comeback early next week. Highs each day should be in the middle 90s with heat index values anywhere between 100-105 degrees. If you plan on being outside next week, keep those heat safety precautions in mind.
Good news is this latest bout of heat will not stick around for long. A cool front will move into our area around the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. What this means is cooler, more seasonal temperatures will return by next weekend.