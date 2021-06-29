Rain has been abundant lately and it has caused not only flooded roadways, but high river levels on the Missouri River.
The Missouri River continues to recede from Jefferson City and west, but will remain steady from Chamois to St Louis through Thursday.
Still dealing with flash #flood watches until 7pm Tuesday eveningThe good news for central Missouri - slightly lower/less widespread rain chances today, most rain will be to the northwesthttps://t.co/lLUZxguxEU @KOMUnews #mowx pic.twitter.com/zeerjrtGJR— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) June 29, 2021
Rain chances will be slightly lower today and we even see some sunshine at times! Regardless, flash flood watches are in effect until 7pm Tuesday evening. Rain chances will continue through Thursday.
JULY 4TH WEEKEND
Finally, the dry weather we need. The weather pattern looks to hit for the long holiday weekend too! Starting Friday, clouds will continue to exit the region and so will the humidity leaving milder conditions. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s Friday and Saturday, rising in the middle o upper 80s Sunday and Monday.
There will be more rain chances next week, but that rain should hold off until middle of next week.