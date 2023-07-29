Much-needed rain fell as severe-warned storms passed through mid-Missouri. Many of the storms will be out of Missouri by the early evening hours, opening the door for a brief cooldown.
SUNDAY
Sunday will be our last day in the 90s until mid-next week. Temperatures will reach 90 in the afternoon, but humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s. Given how humid it will be, we cannot rule out an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The evening will be cooler, with overnight lows reaching the lower 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD
Ready for a brief cooldown? Temperatures are on a downward trend for the beginning of next week, with Monday and Tuesday highs in the upper 80s. While it is a cooldown, humidity will still be present, making it feel more like the lower 90s. However, it significantly differs from the oppressing heat we felt at the end of this week. Rain chances look slim, mainly around 20%, so we cannot rule out isolated afternoon showers or storms this week.
After the end of the cooldown, it looks heat will return, although briefly. Wednesday and Thursday will bring highs in the upper 90s and heat indices back in the 100s. However, this mini-heatwave will last a few days before temperatures fall back to the upper 80s by next weekend.